Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
In brief: Elizabeth & Philip; Now She Is Witch; Butler to the World – book reviews
Royal historian Tessa Dunlop’s incisive, crisply written book, subtitled “A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy”, uses oral history techniques to help give the familiar tale of the relationship between the youthful Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip context and texture. By contrasting verbatim testimonies of ordinary people with the rarefied life of the royal couple, Dunlop gives the narrative greater immediacy and relevance than it might otherwise have possessed, while elegantly conveying a kaleidoscopic vision of 40s Britain on the verge of change.
David Crosby almost made a post-apocalyptic hippie film in 1971—until being given an ultimatum by United Artists
Musicians have been known to spread their creative endeavors into the filmmaking world: Prince, Lady Gaga, and Nick Cave immediately come to mind. So, it only makes sense that rock legend and former drama student David Crosby (who died at the age of 81 this week) was prepared to venture into Hollywood ambitions back in the 1970s—until a last-minute request for collateral on his apocalyptic hippie film from United Artists ended the movie before it could even begin production.
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville join the cast of Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black
Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville Photo: Jeff Spicer, Tristan Fewings, Joe Maher (Getty Images) After Focus Features shared the first look at Marisa Abela in costume as Amy Winehouse in Back To Black, more cast members have been confirmed for the biopic, which went into production in London earlier this week. As reported by Deadline, Jack O’Connell stars as the late singer’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan will be playing her father Mitch Winehouse, and Lesley Manville is set to appear as her maternal grandmother.
Seth Rogen and Steven Yeun riff their way through a very meta teaser for Invincible season 2
It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic. And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.
Anna Kendrick embraces her "really complicated" side
Anna Kendrick isn’t one to shy away from candor or vulnerability. It’s part of what makes her one of Hollywood’s most relatable celebrities off-camera, even as the Oscar-, Tony-, and Emmy-nominated star continues to wow on-camera. Her latest film, Alice, Darling, is the perfect example: her emotionally profound performance precedes a press tour in which she’s detailed how closely the material matched her own traumatic experiences. More recently, Kendrick has mentioned to outlets, including The A.V. Club, that discussing such personal work in interviews has provided another lesson in setting safe, healthy boundaries. “I’m just figuring out what works for me and what doesn’t,” she tells us with welcome frankness.
Gossip Girl revival creator says show is almost certainly too expensive to find a new home
Say what you like about HBO Max’s (now former) revival of Gossip Girl: It didn’t flinch away from putting its budget up on the screen. From the opulent homes of its young Manhattan socialites, to their opulent fashions, to their opulent lifestyles, the show was dedicated to embodying a high-society world that was, in a word…expensive.
Clash Of The Titans
Harry Hamlin has had a long and storied career, but his most prominent role may still be his star-making one: Perseus in Clash Of The Titans. The 1981 mythological fantasy blockbuster was a major breakthrough for the actor, but the movie almost fell apart at a crucial moment, Hamlin tells The A.V. Club.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, January 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Aubrey Plaza graces Saturday Night Live. NBC, 11:30 p.m.: SNL...
