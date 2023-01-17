Construction of a new press box for the Coleman High School Athletic field is scheduled to become a reality this coming summer. At its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 16 the School Board accepted the low bid of $66,377 from KBM Construction to build the press box. The only other bid received was from Jody Styczynski for $116,200. Oconto County Lumber had previously offered to donate materials for the project, a value of $32,000, the Booster Club donated $5,000, the 5th Quarter Club contributed toward the project, and some money will come from the “Fund 46” account was established to hold specially designated funds until they are needed for long-term capital improvement projects. The account is intended to finance a 10-year capital improvement plan, which can be updated as the board chooses, and currently schedules work to be done from 2020 through 2030. The press box had been slated to get $50,000 from that fund in 2022-2023, which did not happen, and another $60,000 in 2024.

COLEMAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO