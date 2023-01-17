Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend
(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot
WXYZ-TV WEB TEAM & ASSOCIATED PRESS — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Tv20detroit.com
Police respond to spike in auto thefts in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As they crack down on a wave of auto thefts, Shelby Township police are issuing an alert to drivers about locking the doors of their vehicles. This comes after more than a dozen cars were stolen in the last month. Many of the incidents...
Tv20detroit.com
1 dead after shooting at gas station in Redford Township
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Redford Township Friday morning. A man was shot at a Marathon gas station near Telegraph and Schoolcraft, police say. We're told the man shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say they are currently questioning...
