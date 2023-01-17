Read full article on original website
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
‘I want my dance to feel like The Sopranos’: how Holly Blakey became choreographer to the stars
“People often have this idea that I’m trying to be grotesque, or be shocking, but it couldn’t be further from what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to be honest,” says Holly Blakey. “I’m a female choreographer and I want to own that space, and be allowed to be all things: stupid, beautiful, hysterical, sexual, ugly, unapologetic,” she adds, shivering in a north London rehearsal room, quiet-voiced but certain of herself.
Dolly Parton's new music includes '80 for Brady' track with some heavy hitters
What do you get when you take a movie about a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and a song written by Diane Warren sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry?. You get the single "Gonna Be You," which debuted Friday...
Who's that girl? Everyone in Madonna's tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna's "Celebration Tour" went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: "You think people would come to that show?"
Neil Young pays tribute to David Crosby: 'Love you man'
Legendary rocker Neil Young has paid tribute to former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby. "David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band," the statement, posted to Young's website, read. Crosby's family announced...
'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring
Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is happening in spring 2023. No actual date, just that. A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here's why that's important
One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of "Shrek," follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he's spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.
