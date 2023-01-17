Most of us think our dogs are the most special — and in their own ways, they are. We might think they’re the cutest at the dog park, or they just wear their winter jacket better than the Pomeranian down the street. But most of our pets don’t turn heads like a 2-year-old pit bull […] The post Dog Who Rocks Adorable Knitted Ears Finds Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO