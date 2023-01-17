Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
‘Opportunity For Something New’: Plan For Lakeforest Includes Transit Center, Entertainment District
A proposed redevelopment of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg includes a new transit center and outdoor entertainment district. Developers and Gaithersburg leaders discussed the zoning and sketch plan during a meeting Tuesday. The sketch plan serves as a first step and overarching framework for subsequent plans. “It’s an end of an...
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
mocoshow.com
Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years
Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years
WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
wfmd.com
Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County
It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
NBC Washington
MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials
Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company
The Paul Laurence Dunbar Apartments, located on 15th Street near the U Street corridor, houses residents 62 years and older, many of whom have a fixed income. The post Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
wfmd.com
Lane Shift On Route 15 In Frederick County Friday
THURMONT, Md. (BW)- Route 15 northbound lanes will shift in Thurmont on Friday, January 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Route 15 bridge that stretches over Route 77 will undergo construction to replace the left lane bridge deck. Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right...
mocoshow.com
Update on Shake Shack in Kentlands
Permanent signage is now up at the upcoming Shake Shake location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. No opening date has been announced but we’re told the restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023. Shake Shack has additional MoCo locations at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and Cabin John Village in Potomac.
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at BWI Airport: Top 3 Spots
If you’re travelling out of BWI Airport and need somewhere to park your car while you’re away, there are numerous affordable parking lots located close by. Located 9 miles south of downtown Baltimore, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the busiest airport in the region, serving over 25 million passengers a year. The daily rates for parking at BWI are $22 per day, and long term parking starts at $56 per week. However, by booking away from the airport, you can find some great economy parking deals that save you up to 60%. We’ve picked out 3 of the best off-airport options for short or long term parking near BWI Airport. We recommend booking these lots via Spothero, where you’ll always find the cheapest available parking rates.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
Fairfax Co. Supervisor seeks changes after thousands raise concerns over dangerous road
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County Supervisor said change is coming to a dangerous road in the county that most recently was the site of a car crash that left two area high school students dead earlier this month. Pat Herrity sent a series of Tweets on Monday thanking the Virginia […]
Bel Air Athletic Club closing, after 40+ years
A community fixture in Bel Air is closing after more than 40 years, as development moves forward in the area around Harford Mall.
