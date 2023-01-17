ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordville, FL

WJHG-TV

Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out

Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

A flag for every classroom at JCS

All classrooms at Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) once again have the Stars and Stripes on display, following a special flag ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, that brought together students, school personnel, county officials and community members. The accomplishment is just one example of what can happen when a need arises and stakeholdersjoin together with common purpose.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Taylor County domestic violence shelter forced to be demolished due to structural damage

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County domestic violence shelter will soon be demolished because of structural damage, according to Refuge House. Executive Director Emily Mitchem said they were originally planning to replace the flooring when engineers discovered the foundation had structural issues; those challenges are causing the building to sink and it will no longer be habitable. Mitchem said they are now working to knock down the current shelter and purchase a new building as quickly as possible.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE

