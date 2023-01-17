Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Javonna Ferguson Williams from Havana Magnet School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Javonna Ferguson Williams, a teacher from Havana Magnet School, says the smallest material can make a big difference when teaching students. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
WCTV
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
Wakulla County School District dealing with teacher shortage
Wakulla County is one many school districts dealing with a teacher shortage.
WCTV
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
ecbpublishing.com
A flag for every classroom at JCS
All classrooms at Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) once again have the Stars and Stripes on display, following a special flag ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, that brought together students, school personnel, county officials and community members. The accomplishment is just one example of what can happen when a need arises and stakeholdersjoin together with common purpose.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
WCTV
Taylor County domestic violence shelter forced to be demolished due to structural damage
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County domestic violence shelter will soon be demolished because of structural damage, according to Refuge House. Executive Director Emily Mitchem said they were originally planning to replace the flooring when engineers discovered the foundation had structural issues; those challenges are causing the building to sink and it will no longer be habitable. Mitchem said they are now working to knock down the current shelter and purchase a new building as quickly as possible.
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
