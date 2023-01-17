ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

charlestondaily.net

Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023

Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Folly Pier Fest set for March 11, 2023

Celebration on the new pier will raise funds for the Charleston County Parks Foundation. [FOLLY BEACH] – The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) nonprofit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host the first ever Folly Pier Fest on the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday, March 11. From 5 – 8 p.m., families are invited to enjoy festivities on the newly reopened pier, all while raising funds to support the Charleston County Parks Foundation.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

3rd Annual Mental Health HEROES Golf Classic and Silent Auction (Wild Dunes – Register Today. – March 22, 2023

Enjoy a fun day on the golf course and support a good cause…. Mental Health HEROES was established on October 30, 2008, to support the work of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center (CDMHC). The organization was formed in response to the significant challenges faced every day by mental health patients that the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center could not address due to several budget and administrative constraints.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Top 5 Reasons to Move to Charleston SC – New Video by Living in Charleston SC Spenser Harvel

Welcome to our video on the top 5 reasons to move to Charleston, South Carolina! As one of the most charming and historic cities in the United States, Charleston offers a unique blend of southern hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness. In this video, we’ll be sharing the top 5 reasons why Charleston is the perfect place to call home.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
LADSON, SC
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

Warning: Graphic content. Read at your discretion. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. In a January 18 filing urging Judge Clifton Newman to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

