Save the Dates: Charleston Jazz Festival – April 20-23, 2023
Musical performances feature renowned international headliners Dianne Reeves, Samara Joy, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cindy Blackman Santana and Lowcountry favorites. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
Folly Pier Fest set for March 11, 2023
Celebration on the new pier will raise funds for the Charleston County Parks Foundation. [FOLLY BEACH] – The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) nonprofit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host the first ever Folly Pier Fest on the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday, March 11. From 5 – 8 p.m., families are invited to enjoy festivities on the newly reopened pier, all while raising funds to support the Charleston County Parks Foundation.
3rd Annual Mental Health HEROES Golf Classic and Silent Auction (Wild Dunes – Register Today. – March 22, 2023
Enjoy a fun day on the golf course and support a good cause…. Mental Health HEROES was established on October 30, 2008, to support the work of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center (CDMHC). The organization was formed in response to the significant challenges faced every day by mental health patients that the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center could not address due to several budget and administrative constraints.
Newest McDonald's in Summerville to have grand opening celebration on Jan. 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the newest McDonald's location in the South Carolina Lowcountry at 2902 West Fifth North Street, Summerville. According to a press release from McDonald's, the ceremony will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to...
Top 5 Reasons to Move to Charleston SC – New Video by Living in Charleston SC Spenser Harvel
Welcome to our video on the top 5 reasons to move to Charleston, South Carolina! As one of the most charming and historic cities in the United States, Charleston offers a unique blend of southern hospitality, natural beauty, and cultural richness. In this video, we’ll be sharing the top 5 reasons why Charleston is the perfect place to call home.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CPD looking to identify two people in connection with hotel room thefts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may be connected to thefts at a downtown hotel. According to CPD, the individuals are considered persons of interest in a Jan. 10 case in which pocketbooks, a cell phone, and custom jewelry were stolen from hotel […]
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. Jarnaro Carlos Middleton, 65, of Johns Island, died from a gunshot wound at 2569 Gibbs Rd. on Jan. 14, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
Warning: Graphic content. Read at your discretion. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. In a January 18 filing urging Judge Clifton Newman to […]
