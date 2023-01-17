Read full article on original website
KTLO
Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District votes to pause sale of landfill
The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District met Thursday to elect a new board chairman and discuss the pending sale of the NABORS landfill. Mr. Fred Woehl, Justice of the Peace in Boone County, has been elected chairman of the board, replacing David Nixon. Woehl previously served as chairman of the board prior to Nixon.
Kait 8
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
The 2023 Red Dress Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arkansas State University’s Centennial Hall. Event co-chair Pat Wolover explains how you can get a ticket.
KYTV
Mammoth Spring, Ark. School District staff member receives a potential threat; extra security is planned
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - Law enforcement officials stepped up security Thursday on the Mammoth Spring School District campus. A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
Kait 8
Fulton County man dies following prison fight
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
Kait 8
Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties).
Two residents remain at Yacht Club after families forced out
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Residents of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park were told in August of 2022 they had until the end of the year to pick up and move as investors looked to make changes to the property. Five months later, many of those residents are living somewhere else. “There would be somewhere around 100 […]
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
Kait 8
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
KTLO
Stone Co. man facing additional charges after assaulting officers
A Stone County man is facing additional charges after assaulting detention officers attempting to have him change into jail issued attire. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Lee Davis was booked into the Stone County Detention Center Jan. 4 for three felony counts of terroristic threatening, after he began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
Kait 8
Community organizing support after woman is denied formula for feeding tube
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman in Northeast Arkansas is scrambling to feed herself after her insurance company decided against covering the adult formula she receives through a feeding tube. Kim Strano was diagnosed with cancer in June 2022. That’s when things went downhill. “I was walking five...
KTLO
Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault
A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
KTLO
West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting
Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing
The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
Kait 8
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ATF rule has a North Central Arkansas Sheriff’s Office addressing the public. ATF Rule 2021R-08F is a new rule regarding pistol braces. In a Facebook post, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they would abide by the Arkansas Constitution, which goes against the new rule.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
