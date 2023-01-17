ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

KTLO

Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District votes to pause sale of landfill

The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District met Thursday to elect a new board chairman and discuss the pending sale of the NABORS landfill. Mr. Fred Woehl, Justice of the Peace in Boone County, has been elected chairman of the board, replacing David Nixon. Woehl previously served as chairman of the board prior to Nixon.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Mammoth Spring, Ark. School District staff member receives a potential threat; extra security is planned

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - Law enforcement officials stepped up security Thursday on the Mammoth Spring School District campus. A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fulton County man dies following prison fight

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire

Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
Kait 8

Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council

WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
WILLIFORD, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. man facing additional charges after assaulting officers

A Stone County man is facing additional charges after assaulting detention officers attempting to have him change into jail issued attire. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Lee Davis was booked into the Stone County Detention Center Jan. 4 for three felony counts of terroristic threatening, after he began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
HARDY, AR
KTLO

Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault

A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
KTLO

West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting

Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
WEST PLAINS, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing

The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ATF rule has a North Central Arkansas Sheriff’s Office addressing the public. ATF Rule 2021R-08F is a new rule regarding pistol braces. In a Facebook post, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they would abide by the Arkansas Constitution, which goes against the new rule.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

WATCH: African cat caught in Ava

An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
AVA, MO

