Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
Related
Sidelines
Middle Tennessee crashes the glass in 62-58 victory
Behind arguably Tyler Millin’s best performance as a Blue Raider, Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (12-7, 5-3 C-USA) used offensive rebounding and timely baskets to defeat Charlotte (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) 62-58 in the Murphy Center. Shots were not falling early for the Blue Raiders mainly because of Charlotte’s pack...
Sidelines
Middle Tennessee men’s scouting report: Charlotte 49ers
Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) will take the court at home Thursday night at 6:00 in a rematch against Charlotte (12-6, 3-4 C-USA). The 49ers enter the Murphy Center seeking to bounce back from a 58-60 loss to UTEP in Charlotte. The last time the Raiders faced...
Sidelines
Lady Raiders Scouting Report: Charlotte 49ers
Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (14-2, 7-0 C-USA) is set to take on the Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 3-4 C-USA) on Thursday in the second meeting this season between the two teams. In the first meeting back on Dec. 29, the Lady Raiders defeated Charlotte 71-46. Kseniya Malashka led MTSU with...
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Sidelines
Opinion: MTSU dance team fights for recognition amid historic performance
The MTSU Dance Team competed in the annual Universal Dance Association National College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports on January 13-15 in 2023. These students anxiously awaited this event after earning three high honor awards this past summer at the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama men's basketball team makes pit stop at Buc-ee's in Athens
The team was unable to fly back to Tuscaloosa from Nashville due to fog. so they drove home after facing Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos has been hired for a second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the school announced Thursday. Enos, 54, spent the last two seasons in the same position at Maryland, where he worked under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. While with the Terrapins, he also helped mentor former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises
The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Talladega County Tourney Cat Fight preview
ALPINE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers and the B.B. Comer Tigers have scrapped on the hardwood once earlier this season with Childersburg coming out on top at their home court. Tonight, the two square off again in the Small Schools County Championship taking place at Winterboro High School. Childersburg...
tdalabamamag.com
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
thebamabuzz.com
Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.
Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
Sidelines
A Semester of Song: How MTSU’s choirs changed with their students
Because of America’s evolving perception of gender, the approach to naming some of Middle Tennessee State University’s choirs changed to fit the identities of the students singing in them. What used to be the Women’s and Men’s Chorale are now the SOAL and TEBA Chorale respectively. SOAL for the sopranos and altos and TEBA for tenors and basses.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Comments / 0