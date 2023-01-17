ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidelines

Middle Tennessee crashes the glass in 62-58 victory

Behind arguably Tyler Millin’s best performance as a Blue Raider, Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (12-7, 5-3 C-USA) used offensive rebounding and timely baskets to defeat Charlotte (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) 62-58 in the Murphy Center. Shots were not falling early for the Blue Raiders mainly because of Charlotte’s pack...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

Middle Tennessee men’s scouting report: Charlotte 49ers

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) will take the court at home Thursday night at 6:00 in a rematch against Charlotte (12-6, 3-4 C-USA). The 49ers enter the Murphy Center seeking to bounce back from a 58-60 loss to UTEP in Charlotte. The last time the Raiders faced...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

Lady Raiders Scouting Report: Charlotte 49ers

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (14-2, 7-0 C-USA) is set to take on the Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 3-4 C-USA) on Thursday in the second meeting this season between the two teams. In the first meeting back on Dec. 29, the Lady Raiders defeated Charlotte 71-46. Kseniya Malashka led MTSU with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

Opinion: MTSU dance team fights for recognition amid historic performance

The MTSU Dance Team competed in the annual Universal Dance Association National College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports on January 13-15 in 2023. These students anxiously awaited this event after earning three high honor awards this past summer at the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
AL.com

Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator

Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos has been hired for a second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the school announced Thursday. Enos, 54, spent the last two seasons in the same position at Maryland, where he worked under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. While with the Terrapins, he also helped mentor former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises

The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama

Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Talladega County Tourney Cat Fight preview

ALPINE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers and the B.B. Comer Tigers have scrapped on the hardwood once earlier this season with Childersburg coming out on top at their home court. Tonight, the two square off again in the Small Schools County Championship taking place at Winterboro High School. Childersburg...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit

The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE
Sidelines

A Semester of Song: How MTSU’s choirs changed with their students

Because of America’s evolving perception of gender, the approach to naming some of Middle Tennessee State University’s choirs changed to fit the identities of the students singing in them. What used to be the Women’s and Men’s Chorale are now the SOAL and TEBA Chorale respectively. SOAL for the sopranos and altos and TEBA for tenors and basses.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy