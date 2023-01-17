ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam

Luka Doncic needs a co-star, and everybody knows it. Seriously. Go ask a casual NBA fan about the Mavericks. You’re likely to get the same response: “That European kid is amazing. Who else do they have on the roster?”. By contrast, it’s harder to diagnose the Toronto...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Hornets Trade Features Terry Rozier

If you want it, you can have it. You might have to make sacrifices in the process. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make sacrifices as well. Do you want to be a professional musician? Cool. So do millions of people. Are you willing to work overtime? Will you miss out on sleep and social time just to hone your craft?
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Trying Hard To Trade Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat had initially found a diamond in the rough in Duncan Robinson. He was a movement shooter that proved to be an ideal match in an offense that often utilizes dribble handoffs and needs shooters with gravity. Now, his five-year, $90 million is one of the NBA’s worst contracts.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Rockets Trade Features OG Anunoby

It’s one thing to set an asking price. It’s another to find a buyer who’s willing to meet it. NBA teams have to make the same considerations. Suppose you’re selling your house. You can set the value at $100 million. With that said, unless you live in an impressive mansion, it sounds to us like you’re not really looking to sell your house.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy