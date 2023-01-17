ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

kymkemp.com

18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, MCSO Books the Suspect into the Jail

A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane

A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Volunteers Needed to Complete Homeless Point in Time Surveys in Mendocino County

The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care (MCHSCoC) will be conducting its annual unsheltered Point-In-Time (PIT) Count which will begin at sunset on January 26, 2023, and run through the following week. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used by the State of California and multiple Federal Departments to calculate allocations of homeless services funding. The data received through the PIT Count will help our local community to identify needs and develop planning to engage and support those persons experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

mendofever.com

mendofever.com

A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly

The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Injury Crash South of Willits Backed Up Traffic This Morning

A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California

The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
CALIFORNIA STATE

