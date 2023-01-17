ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tinyhousetalk.com

Rare Escape eONE XL Tiny House For Sale

Here’s a brand new and rare Escape eONE XL tiny house from ESCAPE that has some awesome upgrades like a tile shower, sliding patio door, and gorgeous dark bronze metal siding. The home is entirely run on electricity and has two large lofts connected by a wide breezeway. The...
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Cheapism.com

Cities Where It's Hardest and Easiest to Buy a Home

Home ownership is still the American dream for many. In fact, homeowners have a median net wealth that's nearly 75 times greater than renters, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But for lower and middle income households, it's becoming increasingly hard to meet the 20% down payment usually required to...
INDIANA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

This Tiny House has a Unique Layout with a Loft Kitchen!

Now, we’ve seen tiny homes with living rooms in a half-loft situation, but this is the first time I’ve seen someone put a kitchen on top! There’s a little cave bedroom underneath the kitchen with lots of windows and built-in storage to keep it from being claustrophobic.
Cheapism.com

11 of the Best Trader Joe's Wines Under $10

It's a well-established fact that cheap doesn't always mean bad when it comes to wine, and there's probably no grocery store as well-equipped for this as Trader Joe's — and no, we’re not just talking about the store's beloved 'Two-Buck Chuck.' With a huge wine selection featuring affordable bottles that line the aisles, it's hard to know where to start. Here are 11 of the best Trader Joe's wines to buy, each coming in at less than $10.
BHG

Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection

Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
Cheapism.com

THC Seltzer Is on the Rise. Here Are 11 Options To Try

It’s 2023 and the world is a wild place. Not only is cannabis legal for recreational use in over 20 states, but it’s easier than ever to consume. While CBD and THC are both cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, only THC contains the psychoactive chemicals that “get you high.” Don’t like to smoke? Hate gummies? Looking for an alternative to alcoholic drinks? Behold: 11 THC seltzer options, available in states where cannabis is legal. For specific locations, make sure to check each website’s store locator.
MAINE STATE
Cheapism.com

Best Regional Fast Food Chains the Rest of the Country Needs

In the vast culinary landscape that is our country, flavors change as often as accents, spread out in every direction you look. The bummer? That means certain fast food chains can elude us, depending on where we live. Do you long for fresh biscuits? Do you refuse to put ketchup on a hot dog? There are corners of the country where only the best fast food is found. Here are the top fast food chains that every state needs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

2018 Triple Axle Kangaroo THOW For Sale

Looking for a pre-loved tiny house with no loft? This 2018 Triple Axle Kangaroo THOW features a Murphy-Bed-over-couch setup on hydraulics that’s easy to convert from night to day. French doors lead into the kitchen of the tiny home, where you’ll find lots of honey-colored cabinets, stained-glass, and apartment-sized...
tinyhousetalk.com

Escape Boho XL Tiny House on Discount

This is a newly built Escape Boho XL Tiny House on Wheels that’s available immediately with a $5,500 discount. This beautiful tiny house boasts a full bathroom, a private bedroom with a walk-around bed, plenty of storage, and a large dining area that can also be used as a workspace.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: $45 DIY Wall Shelves Give a Tiny NYC Rental Kitchen a Bespoke, Built-In Look

Stylist and Instagrammer Carly Fuller had been craving a bit of a refresh in her NYC rental kitchen. For years, she had filled a corner nook with IKEA’s open-back VITTSJÖ shelf unit, an under $60 find that housed her various entertaining pieces and barware. This solution worked just fine, but at a certain point, she felt like this area could reflect her evolving aesthetic a little better — and have more of a bespoke, built-in look. “I had the idea of mounting shelves there for the last couple of years,” says Fuller. “I just needed the motivation to finally do it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
housebeautiful.com

Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist

This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
New York City, NY
