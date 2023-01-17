Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. and N. Union St. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department announced.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating Saturday night shooting that killed man in East End Bar District
UPDATE: – An investigation is still underway after one man is dead, after shots rang out in the East End Bar District Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot located at the intersection of East Avenue and North Union Street. News10 NBC’s Marsha Augustin has...
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
Man arrested for allegedly committing 6 burglaries in Rochester
In addition to the Canterbury St. home, Birden burglarized homes on Hawthorne St., Chapin St., Colebourne Rd., and North Winton Rd.
13 WHAM
Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
Man, teen, arrested overnight for driving stolen vehicle in Rochester
RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.
nyspnews.com
Medina couple arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 18, 2023, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Henry J. Walden, 29 and Sarah D. Karre, 27 both of Medina, NY for Petit Larceny and Forgery 3rd. On January 18, 2023, Troopers responded to Ridgewood Drive in the town of Lockport for a reported larceny complaint. Further investigation revealed that Walden and Karre stole a checkbook from the victim and ultimately withdrew funds from the account. Subsequently, Walden and Karre were arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
RPD: Man dead after being hit by a car on Portland Ave
A man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night on Portland Ave and Norton St. Saturday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
Front door to café smashed on Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue
The Rochester Police Department says at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from the New City Café on Parsells Avenue for a burglary. Officials say the caller noticed the front door glass was broken. The owner of the café says it appears nothing was taken.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to fire at mini-mart that was burglarized same morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at a one-story mini-mart on the city’s west side on Friday. The mini-mart was also the site of a burglary hours before. Authorities say it happened at the Quik Save Deli on Lyell Avenue around 5:20 a.m....
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
WHEC TV-10
Principal pushed during altercation at Rush-Henrietta; Sheriff’s deputies to remain after third fight in a week
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Two fights at Rush-Henrietta High School prompted law enforcement to be on campus during arrivals and dismissals all week. A third incident happened Friday afternoon in the cafeteria, and it ended with a student in handcuffs. In a message to parents, the principal said a student...
Teen involved in shots fired incident arraigned for two separate crimes
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for two separate crimes, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Thursday. Kalique Miller was apprehended on Jan. 18, 2023, after a shots fired and burglary incident at the Royal Park Apartment complex in the Town of Niagara. After Miller’s apprehension, […]
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
‘I can still hear the gun shots’: Students involved in Franklin HS shooting speak out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The morning of January 5, freshmen Skylynne Delgado and Ashley Rodriguez said they had just gotten onto the grounds of Franklin High School (FSH), when a single gunshot rang out. The two ran to the front doors, only to find them locked. Delgado said she crouched down, praying, as multiple bullets […]
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
Comments / 0