Georgetown, TX

Candidate Filing Period Starts for Mayor and Districts 2, 6

The first day to file for a place on the ballot for candidates who wish to run for Mayor or the District 2 or 6 seats on the Georgetown City Council, is Wednesday, Jan. 18. The filing deadline is Friday, Feb. 17. Completed applications for candidacy should be submitted at...
