Ithaca, NY

localsyr.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
ITHACA, NY
104.5 The Team

Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?

If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone

ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY

