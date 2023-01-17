Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
“The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory
The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site. The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved...
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?
If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
wrvo.org
Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in
People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone
ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
Greenidge crypto mining plant finishes installing screens in Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline. The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. […]
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
Cranes in place to install JMA Wireless sign on The Dome
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse skyline is changing more and more thanks to the JMA Wireless Dome. Cranes are now in place which will hoist up the huge JMA sign to the top of the Syracuse arena. The sign will weigh 68,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 34 tons! Syracuse University Vice President and […]
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
cnycentral.com
SU-Sue, Syracuse University's resident female red-tailed hawk, has died
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University College of Arts and Science announced on Twitter Thursday the passing away of resident female red-tailed hawk SU-Sue. Several people reported to Syracuse University's Department of Public Safety that a hawk was on the ground near Huntington Beard Crouse Hall on Jan. 13. Soon...
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
14850.com
Coming soon: Longshots Sports Bar & Grill will serve Ithaca’s northeast — Part I
Four and a half years after The Rose closed its doors in the Triphammer Marketplace, a new sports bar will take its place, offering family-friendly food and drink to Ithaca’s northeast. Longshots Sports Bar & Grill is slated to open this spring. The venture is a partnership between Seabring...
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
