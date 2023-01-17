Ohio State could use a proverbial layup to begin rebuilding after its five-game implosion. Iowa (12-6, 4-3 B1G) Schottenstein Center 2 p.m. FOX. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, they’re fresh out of non-conference gimmes and just lost to two of the Big Ten’s worst teams in the past nine days. No, Ohio State won’t have it easy as it approaches the three-week mark since its last win. Instead, the Buckeyes – who have the longest losing streak in the conference by a wide margin – must brace for a collision with one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO