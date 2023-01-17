ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio Offensive Tackle Deontae Armstrong Says Ohio State is “Definitely Up There” in His Recruitment, Has “Great Relationship” with Justin Frye

Last week, identical twin brothers Deontae and Devontae Armstrong saw their hard work pay off on the same day. The Armstrong twins became the first Ohio offensive linemen to pick up offers from Ohio State in the 2024 class as OSU offensive line coach Justin Frye stopped by St. Edward to deliver the news to them personally on Jan. 13. Frye offered both of the twins at the same time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Isaac Likekele Follows Cold Seven-Game Stretch With Season-Best Performance in Dominant Win Against Iowa

Ice was a fitting nickname for Isaac Likekele during the seven games that preceded Saturday. After returning from his three-game absence from the program on Dec. 29, the Oklahoma State transfer was frozen cold on offense. Likekele averaged 1.4 points per game in that stretch and shot a dismal 26.3% from the floor. Given the offensive success enjoyed by Brice Sensabaugh during Likekele’s absence, the veteran was relegated to the bench for all but one of his first seven games back in action.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Hosts One of Big Ten’s Hottest Teams As Iowa Brings the Conference’s Top-Scoring Offense to Columbus

Ohio State could use a proverbial layup to begin rebuilding after its five-game implosion. Iowa (12-6, 4-3 B1G) Schottenstein Center 2 p.m. FOX. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, they’re fresh out of non-conference gimmes and just lost to two of the Big Ten’s worst teams in the past nine days. No, Ohio State won’t have it easy as it approaches the three-week mark since its last win. Instead, the Buckeyes – who have the longest losing streak in the conference by a wide margin – must brace for a collision with one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH

