'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Tammy Slaton Hits the Gym, Gets Mad Props from Brand New Husband
New, and seemingly improved, Tammy Slaton. The 1,000-Lb Sisters star appears to be more dedicated than ever before to improving both her physique and, as a result, her overall health these days… as most recently evidenced by the photo below. It was snapped by husband Caleb Willingham. “My ANGEL...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
TV Judge Lynn Toler Thanks Fans For Helping to Usher Her Through Grief After Husband’s Untimely Death
Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s unexpected. Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler was dealt a blow when she unexpectedly lost her husband Eric “Big E” Mumford after 33 years of marriage in January. According to Toler, she assumed they’d still have “a lifetime...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Martina Navratilova's Wife, RHOM Star Julia Lemigova, Says 'We Will Fight This' After Cancer Diagnosis
The tennis legend revealed she has both throat cancer and breast cancer. Martina Navratilova's wife, "Real Housewives of Miami" star Julia Lemigova, says they're determined to fight after the tennis great was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of...
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober
Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Flagstaff Home Amid Split From Kody Brown
After joining the exodus of wives from Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, one has already returned to Flagstaff. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members. According to InTouch, Brown shared...
Revenge Body Ready! See 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’s Aryanna’s Weight Loss Transformation
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Aryanna Sierra may share a rocky romance with Sherlon McInnis on-screen, but the future is bright for the mom of one!. After delivering the couple’s son, Odin, several months prematurely in January 2021, the TLC alum is coming back with a vengeance when it comes to her revenge body.
‘She Seems to Have Lost a Lot’: Fans React to Tammy’s Weight After ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere
Tammy Slaton's weight is a hot topic among '1000-lb Sisters' fans after the season 4 premiere on Jan. 17, 2023.
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Showcases 100-Lb Weight Loss After Stroke
NeNe Leakes‘ son Brentt Leakes, 23, revealed that he has lost weight after his recent health crisis. In Sept. 2022, Brentt suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. At the time, doctors were puzzled by his condition as he was so young. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG took to Instagram to reveal the news about her son after TMZ published a report.
Marie Osmond Talks 50LB Weight Loss: 'Food is Not My Enemy Anymore'
"My son, the oldest, came on behalf of all the kids. I was getting divorced and he goes, 'Mom, we're gonna lose you. You're gonna die. You need to lose weight.'" Marie Osmond is opening up about a decades long journey to health. While speaking with Fox News Digital, the...
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
