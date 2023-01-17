ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's east end

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End. RPD says at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were at the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. when they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the intersection of East Ave. and North Union St. When police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater

GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
HENRIETTA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people arrested after shooting and stabbing at house in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Police say two people were arrested for attempted murder after an early morning shooting and a stabbing on Jan. 7 at a house in Geneva. Geneva Police say Jerry Lovett Jr. shot a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face during an argument at the house on North Genesee Street. The gunshot victim was hospitalized and later released.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath

JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
ROCHESTER, NY

