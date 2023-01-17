Read full article on original website
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
wxxinews.org
Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's east end
Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End. RPD says at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were at the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. when they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the intersection of East Ave. and North Union St. When police...
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater
GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave
The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
2 arrested for attempted murders in Geneva shooting, stabbing incident
Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
13 WHAM
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
RPD investigating two shootings near each other, minutes apart
The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested after shooting and stabbing at house in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. — Police say two people were arrested for attempted murder after an early morning shooting and a stabbing on Jan. 7 at a house in Geneva. Geneva Police say Jerry Lovett Jr. shot a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face during an argument at the house on North Genesee Street. The gunshot victim was hospitalized and later released.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
