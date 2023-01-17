GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.

GATES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO