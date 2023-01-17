Read full article on original website
Related
Is 'Siesta Key' Ending for Good After Season 5? Two of Its Stars Hint at the Series Finale
Sometimes, a rebrand can breathe new life into a TV show. But when Siesta Key Season 5 premiered in 2022 with a new name, Siesta Key: Miami Moves, it didn't exactly mark a turning point for the MTV reality series. And after two of its stars, Amanda Miller and Juliette Porter, shared Instagram posts about the season finale, fans feared they actually hinted at Siesta Key ending.
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Is Finally Here — When Should We Expect New Episodes?
Truth Be Told asks an important question about publicizing the pursuit of justice in its new season that just aired yesterday. Tackling the rampant popularity of true crime podcasts, Truth Be Told follows Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, a podcast showrunner who actively investigates the recent disappearances of young black girls, frustrated by the lack of action by law enforcement. The efforts to find them need to be quick, as it's a race against the clock before they're trafficked and sold.
AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Is Already Loved by Fans — Here Are 8 More Shows Like It
AMC's Mayfair Witches is taking the underworld by storm. OK, not really, but it is a hit in the real life world and that's good enough for us. But in between new episodes that often end with cliffhangers and more questions, viewers need to know what else they can watch. And we've got you covered with a handful of shows like Mayfair Witches to tide you over.
Does Charlie Die in ‘Fire Country’? What to Know Following Episode 10’s Tragic Accident
Danger and drama define the first season of CBS’s Fire Country. Following Northern California firefighters — and inmates seeking redemption and reduced prison sentences — the action drama series is unbelievably high-stakes … in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement. The possibility of death...
Is Peacock's 'Those About to Die' a Remake of the Classic 'Gladiator' Film?
History tells us that gladiators would go before the Roman emperor and say, "Those about to die salute you." Now Peacock is telling their stories in the upcoming series, also titled, Those About to Die. Wait, didn't Russell Crowe star in a film about this already?. Article continues below advertisement.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
There Will Be a Lot Less Severide on 'Chicago Fire' for a While — What Happened?
They say nothing lasts forever but, so far, we've only gotten a little over 11 seasons with Taylor Kinney playing the very crushable Kelly Severide on NBC's Chicago Fire. When we first met Severide, was the youngest firefighter to make the squad but his dream was nearly destroyed by a back injury which led to an addiction to painkillers.
Percy Hynes White of 'Wednesday' Is Another Nepo Baby — Who Are His Parents?
Before he starred as the brooding Xavier Thorpe in Netflix's hit show Wednesday, actor Percy Hynes White was best known as Andy Stryker on the Fox series The Gifted. The Canadian actor has been involved in the entertainment industry since he was 8, but he isn't the only actor in the family.
Who Are Jesse Eisenberg's Siblings? One of His Sisters Was a Famous Child Star
Actor and writer Jesse Eisenberg is having a moment. Between his directorial debut with When You Finish Saving the World (based on an audio series he wrote) and the success of his new show Fleishman Is in Trouble, the Oscar-nominated actor is doing better than ever. Article continues below advertisement.
Does 'Alice, Darling' Star Kaniehtiio Horn Have Any Kids? Details on Her Life Offscreen
Canadian actress Kaniehtiio Horn plays Tess, a friend concerned for her bestie's well-being as she dates an abusive man in Alice, Darling. The bestie in question, Alice (played by Anna Kendrick), agrees to go with Tess and her other friend Sophie (Wunmi Mosako) on a girls-only retreat, only to be plagued by her trauma bond with her abusive boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick).
We Totally Forget Kelso and Brooke Had a Baby — What Happened to Betsy?
Our favorite himbo is back ... er, sort of. The highly anticipated teen sitcom That '90s Show marks the return of several beloved characters from its predecessor, That '70s show, including Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). Sadly, the dim-witted pretty boy only appears in one episode; nevertheless, his brief guest appearance has viewers asking many questions.
Here's the 4-1-1 on 'Bling Empire: New York' Cast's Instagrams and Ages
The hit Netflix series Bling Empire gives fans the inside scoop on the personal and professional lives of super-rich Asians living in Los Angeles. The group is full of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and business people who live life on their terms with no expenses spared. Article continues below advertisement. Given the...
J. Cole Talks Success, Promises a New Album On "Procrastination (Broke)"
Few artists have had the overarching impact on rap music in the 21st century in the way that J. Cole has. The prolific wordsmith has a slew of hit records under his belt and the adoration of millions of devout hip-hop heads worldwide. As such, fans clamor for new releases from the rapper, and he has finally delivered in the form of a new song on YouTube.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Alice, Darling' (— New Thriller Starring Anna Kendrick
The new thriller from Lionsgate, Alice, Darling, follows Alice, played by Anna Kendrick, as she gets invited to her friends' birthday retreat. little does she know that these few days away from her boyfriend will be the catalyst she needs to finally escape from his psychological abuse. When her friends...
‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Is in Theaters, but Can You Stream It?
On January 20, 2023, A24’s feature film, When You Finish Saving the World, aired in theaters worldwide. The emotional comedy stars Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son struggling to connect. Meanwhile, Julianne’s character, Evelyn, uses her free time to help a teen...
Christophe Rull From 'Bake Squad' Has Been Happily Married for Nearly 5 Years
The sweetest series available to stream is releasing a second season. That’s right — Bake Squad is back on Netflix on Jan. 20, 2023, and the beloved bakers from Season 1 are ready for round two. Featuring Milk Bar CEO Christina Tosi and renowned pastry chefs Gonzo Jimenez,...
So, Who Has 'Women Talking' Star Jessie Buckley Dated?
Actress Jessie Buckley has been making headlines lately thanks to her role as Mariche in Women Talking — and now fans can’t help but wonder about the 33-year-old’s love life! Keep reading to find out more about Jessie Buckley’s dating history. Article continues below advertisement. Jessie...
'Genshin Impact' Leaks Reveal Dehya's Kit and Animations Ahead of Release
Leading into the new year, developer miHoYo has been teasing Dehya through various social media pages that she would become playable in Genshin Impact. Speculations from players led many to believe she would arrive in late February when version 3.5 launched, but the developer never confirmed if that was the case.
Meet Kamie Crawford, the New Host of MTV’s ‘Are You the One?’
MTV’s Are You the One? is finally back on Paramount Plus after three long years. However, Season 9 looks slightly different. While the dramatic dating series still follows the age-old algorithm model and a cast of 22 singles, its host is brand-new. Featuring MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show’s co-host...
Todrick Hall’s Dating History Is Full of Ups and Downs — Is the 'Real Friends of WeHo' Star Single?
MTV’s new reality series The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Jan. 20, and it’s going to be a wild ride. Featuring a star-studded cast of six prominent LGBTQ personalities, the series follows Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Jaymes Vaughan, Joey Zauzig, Dorión Renaud, and Todrick Hall as they navigate the never-ending thrill of West Hollywood.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0