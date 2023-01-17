ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Siesta Key' Ending for Good After Season 5? Two of Its Stars Hint at the Series Finale

Sometimes, a rebrand can breathe new life into a TV show. But when Siesta Key Season 5 premiered in 2022 with a new name, Siesta Key: Miami Moves, it didn't exactly mark a turning point for the MTV reality series. And after two of its stars, Amanda Miller and Juliette Porter, shared Instagram posts about the season finale, fans feared they actually hinted at Siesta Key ending.
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Is Finally Here — When Should We Expect New Episodes?

Truth Be Told asks an important question about publicizing the pursuit of justice in its new season that just aired yesterday. Tackling the rampant popularity of true crime podcasts, Truth Be Told follows Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, a podcast showrunner who actively investigates the recent disappearances of young black girls, frustrated by the lack of action by law enforcement. The efforts to find them need to be quick, as it's a race against the clock before they're trafficked and sold.
AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Is Already Loved by Fans — Here Are 8 More Shows Like It

AMC's Mayfair Witches is taking the underworld by storm. OK, not really, but it is a hit in the real life world and that's good enough for us. But in between new episodes that often end with cliffhangers and more questions, viewers need to know what else they can watch. And we've got you covered with a handful of shows like Mayfair Witches to tide you over.
Does 'Alice, Darling' Star Kaniehtiio Horn Have Any Kids? Details on Her Life Offscreen

Canadian actress Kaniehtiio Horn plays Tess, a friend concerned for her bestie's well-being as she dates an abusive man in Alice, Darling. The bestie in question, Alice (played by Anna Kendrick), agrees to go with Tess and her other friend Sophie (Wunmi Mosako) on a girls-only retreat, only to be plagued by her trauma bond with her abusive boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick).
We Totally Forget Kelso and Brooke Had a Baby — What Happened to Betsy?

Our favorite himbo is back ... er, sort of. The highly anticipated teen sitcom That '90s Show marks the return of several beloved characters from its predecessor, That '70s show, including Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). Sadly, the dim-witted pretty boy only appears in one episode; nevertheless, his brief guest appearance has viewers asking many questions.
J. Cole Talks Success, Promises a New Album On "Procrastination (Broke)"

Few artists have had the overarching impact on rap music in the 21st century in the way that J. Cole has. The prolific wordsmith has a slew of hit records under his belt and the adoration of millions of devout hip-hop heads worldwide. As such, fans clamor for new releases from the rapper, and he has finally delivered in the form of a new song on YouTube.
So, Who Has 'Women Talking' Star Jessie Buckley Dated?

Actress Jessie Buckley has been making headlines lately thanks to her role as Mariche in Women Talking — and now fans can’t help but wonder about the 33-year-old’s love life! Keep reading to find out more about Jessie Buckley’s dating history. Article continues below advertisement. Jessie...
'Genshin Impact' Leaks Reveal Dehya's Kit and Animations Ahead of Release

Leading into the new year, developer miHoYo has been teasing Dehya through various social media pages that she would become playable in Genshin Impact. Speculations from players led many to believe she would arrive in late February when version 3.5 launched, but the developer never confirmed if that was the case.
