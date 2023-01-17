Pfizer to Offer Full Portfolio of Medicines to 1.2 Billion People in Lower-Income Countries on Not-for-profit Basis

There has been a lot of buzz in the media over the last few years around declining population growth — people aren’t having as many babies as they used to, especially in the United States. The birth rate in the U.S. has indeed been in steady decline since around 2007. Spurred by the Great Recession of 2008-2010, the birth dropped to 1.71 in 2019, the lowest since the 1970s. And although it’s gone up since then, the birth rate has remained relatively low.

