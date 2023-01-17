Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
fox44news.com
Two displaced in Harker Heights mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene. A...
fox44news.com
Family Promise of Bell County Opens Promise House
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — At today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening, The Family Promise of Bell County Board Members and Leaders, shared their testimonies of hard-work and long term efforts of bringing the Promise House into fruition for those in need. Graduate of the Promise House...
fox7austin.com
Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country
BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
forthoodsentinel.com
BOSS helps revitalize downtown Killeen
Soldiers with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize downtown Killeen Jan. 11. The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area. The city has been organizing what they...
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
fox7austin.com
Suspect follows woman from bank to Goodwill, breaks into her car: Round Rock police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a November bank jugging in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, a woman made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo location at 505 Round Rock Ave., then drove to a Goodwill on Smyers Lane, two-and-a-half miles away.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
1 person dead after being hit by pickup truck in north Austin
One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in north Austin over the weekend, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts man on two counts of trafficking of persons in case involving McGregor girls
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury formally indicted James Robert Vanhouten, of Georgetown, Texas, on two counts of trafficking of persons in the case of two McGregor girls who ran away from home and allegedly ended up in his garage apartment. Detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child...
Multiple residents displaced in central Austin duplex fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to a call about a balcony fire at a duplex along East 45th Street at Clarkson Avenue.
KWTX
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KWTX
Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
