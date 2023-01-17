ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two displaced in Harker Heights mobile home fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene. A...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Family Promise of Bell County Opens Promise House

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — At today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening, The Family Promise of Bell County Board Members and Leaders, shared their testimonies of hard-work and long term efforts of bringing the Promise House into fruition for those in need. Graduate of the Promise House...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country

BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

BOSS helps revitalize downtown Killeen

Soldiers with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize downtown Killeen Jan. 11. The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area. The city has been organizing what they...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Handgun found in backpack of teen intruder at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Waco High School found a gun inside the backpack of a 16-year-old intruder who was on campus Wednesday morning, Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder confirmed in a letter to parents. “The Waco ISD Police Department took the male intruder into custody and criminal...
WACO, TX

