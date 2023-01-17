Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Netflix's Rebel Moon is a Two-Part Epic Space Opera
Earlier in the week, Netflix revealed its slate of tentpole films for 2023, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon was featured among that prestigious lineup. Snyder’s movies tend to catch folks’ attention, and that’ll likely be the case for this film, especially as it’s being split into two movies that are being filmed back-to-back.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
‘I want my dance to feel like The Sopranos’: how Holly Blakey became choreographer to the stars
“People often have this idea that I’m trying to be grotesque, or be shocking, but it couldn’t be further from what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to be honest,” says Holly Blakey. “I’m a female choreographer and I want to own that space, and be allowed to be all things: stupid, beautiful, hysterical, sexual, ugly, unapologetic,” she adds, shivering in a north London rehearsal room, quiet-voiced but certain of herself.
Gizmodo
Aliens Abducted My Parents Finds Companionship in the Loneliness
Movies often use alien abductions to set up the extraterrestrial danger to come. In the aftermath of those abductions, the witness or person left behind is often portrayed as an outcast who may or may not be fully right; it’s a well-worn trope, but when it works, it works.
Gizmodo
Nier Automata's Anime Adaptation Put On Ice Due to Covid
At the start of the month, A-1 Pictures premiered Nier Automata Version 1.1a, an animated adaptation of the popular action-RPG. Only a handful of episodes have come out, and now that’ll be all viewers have for the foreseeable future, as the series is taking a little hiatus. In a...
Gizmodo
Ranking of Kings and Spy x Family Dominate Crunchyroll's 2023 Anime Awards Nominees
We left 2022 behind in the dust weeks ago, but there’s still awards to be given for the previous year’s top movies and TV shows. It’s the same for anime too, as Crunchyroll finally unveiled the list of nominees for its annual Anime Awards ceremony. Of the...
Gizmodo
Captain America: New World Order
Marvel’s upcoming 2024 flick Captain America: New World Order is mostly comprised of MCU alums such as Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader. But it’s got a few notable newcomers sprinkled in, such as Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross and Shira Haas as Sabra. The movie’s now gained another cast member.
Gizmodo
Invincible Gets a Talking to for Taking So Long to Come Back
It’s been a while since the sheer brutality of Prime Video’s Invincible dropped on the streamer. Season one’s hyper-violent superhero family drama showed us the destruction of a one-man alien invasion posing as a hero and a good father. Really, I still shudder thinking about impactful season finale.
Gizmodo
SNL's M3GAN Sequel Aims the Killer Doll Directly at the Gays
The success of Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN during the month can be attributed to a few factors, but it definitely resonated with queer audiences. Maybe it was because of her hair, the way she always looks like she’s throwing shade, or maybe just that she’s doing murders: call it what you want, she found that niche.
Gizmodo
Marvel's New Core Avengers Team Will Prove Its Might Starting in May
Every couple of years, Marvel Comics’ Avengers shakes up its roster so the creative team on hand can tell new stories that will eventually rise to cataclysmic heights. Since 2018, Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’ run has put Earth’s Mightiest Heroes through the ringer, but that run’s on its way to winding down after the Avengers go through another multiversal punch-up.
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon
HBO’s Game of Thrones set many of its stars on the path to fame, including Emilia Clarke. Over eight seasons she played Daenerys Targaryen, becoming one of the show’s most memorable and controversial characters. Now that HBO has a prequel series focusing on Dany’s family, you’d think Clarke would be eagerly tuning in, right? Well... not exactly.
Comments / 0