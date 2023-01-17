Here are the Michigan districts getting resource officers over the next 3 years

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, 195 school districts across Michigan will be getting a boost in security.

The extra security is part of a $25 million grant matching program with the funds being administered by Michigan State Police. The participating schools will receive resource officers over the next three years.

Selected school districts must be able to match 50% of the contributed grant and several local schools will benefit from the program.

Click here to see a a full list of participating schools.