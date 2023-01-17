Read full article on original website
Related
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
Baker Hughes, Synchrony Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Baker Hughes Company BKR to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Baker Hughes shares gained 0.3% to $31.17 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Why Astronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Still Thinks It's Good Time To Buy Defense Stocks
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag said after defense stocks closed up 20% in 2022 versus the S&P down 19%, the sector has since underperformed the broader market by 6.5% in the new year. The move lower in 2023 has partly been driven by a shift in sentiment after reports...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Synlogic SYBX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Tesla Over Anything And Everything: Analyst Says Retail Investors' Tech-Sector Priorities Clear Amid Market Meltdown
The tech space saw a brutal sell-off in 2022, with negative sentiment proving contagious and hurting the broader market too. Undeterred by the weakness, retailer investors made a beeline for one stock. What Happened: One tech stock that saw steady buying by retail investors through the market downturn in 2022...
Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday
SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AppTech Payments APCX stock moved upwards by 28.0% to $3.93 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for AppTech Payments's stock is 866.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 246.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. MicroCloud Hologram HOLO...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone As Nasdaq Record Gains For Third Straight Week
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Greed" zone after US stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 recorded gains on Friday, snapping a three-session losing streak. The Nasdaq recorded sharp gains for the week, adding 0.55% gain to record its third positive week in a row.
Short Seller Carson Block Says Muddy Waters Watches This Metric Closely In Wake Of Historic GameStop Short Squeeze
Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block pays more attention to float size when considering a new short position after GameStop Corp GME burned those betting against the name in a massive short squeeze in early 2021. What Happened: Block was asked about the changes Muddy Waters has made to its...
Benzinga
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0