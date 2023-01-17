Jean Mary Blaskey, age 66, of Oakdale, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Tomah Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Michaels at Indian Creek. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to conclude at 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for a visitation on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

OAKDALE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO