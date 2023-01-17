Read full article on original website
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito
When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Do You Know Who Won a $1.4M Winning Scratch Lottery Ticket in Yakima?
THERE ARE MORE WAYS TO WIN THE LOTTERY IN WASHINGTON THAN MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOTS... With all of the recent hoopla regarding the MEGA Millions reaching its 4th-highest ever jackpot earlier in January 2023, the other ways to win the lottery seemed to disappear from the conversation. If you want to play along in the Washington Lottery, there are four (4)l different ways to go about it: Mega Millions, Match4, Lotto, and Scratch.
Marrying in Washington? Enjoy The Central WA Bridal & Event Expo
The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo in Yakima. If you are planning a wedding, Quinceañera, or special event, you won't want to miss the Central Washington Bridal & Events Expo! Save the date for Saturday, February 4th at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Spend an enjoyable afternoon - check...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
Yakima Cornhole! Can You Host Your Own Tournament?
Oh, Cornhole… the breakfast of champions! Oh wait, that’s corn flakes, or is that Wheaties? I can never remember. I know one sounds dirty, and the other makes you dirty when you pour the milk after you put the cereal in the bowl. One also tastes better than the other. Unless you’re experiencing the sweet taste of victory! I also know one of those things is better when drinking. Then again, I’ve never really had corn flakes with beer. But now I have a new thing to add to my bucket list.
21 Fast Food Chains in Spokane We Wish Were in the Yakima Valley
🎵SOMEDAY, IT'LL COME ALONG...THE FOOD WE LOVE...🎵. If you live in the Yakima Valley, we have a question for you: How often do you get to visit Spokane? There are many fun things about visiting Spokane and one of them is getting to eat at fast food chains Spokane has that the Yakima Valley doesn’t.
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
Ellensburg native Van Conner, co-founder of legendary grunge rock band Screaming Trees, dies at 55
An Ellensburg native, Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner succumbed to an extended illness at the age of 55 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Conner was one of the co-founding members of the band, which became an icon in the grunge music scene throughout the 1990's. Gary Lee, Conner's brother and...
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
