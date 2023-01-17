ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxsanantonio.com

Vehicle smashes into a 7-Eleven store in California

A vehicle crashed into a 7-eleven store in Pico Rivera, California on Friday. Here is the aftermath of that incident, which happened just after 4 p.m. The vehicle involved was reportedly towed away from the scene. There are not many details available at this time and it is unclear what caused the crash.
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxsanantonio.com

Dog reunites with owner after falling into flooded storm drain

A missing California dog is back with his owner thanks to the San Bernardino Fire Department. Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, was on a walk with his human when she said he fell into a flooded storm drain. She said before she could reach him, rushing water swept him away.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

