Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest, and her cause of death has yet to be determined. “Presley was examined on January 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN on Wednesday, January 18. More tests will be conducted in order to identify the circumstances of the singer-songwriter’s sudden death.

CALABASAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO