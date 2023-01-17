Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Jean Mary Blaskey
Jean Mary Blaskey, age 66, of Oakdale, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Tomah Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Michaels at Indian Creek. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to conclude at 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for a visitation on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Deborah J. Miller
Deborah J. Miller, 69, of Sparta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.schanhoferfh.com. Memorials in Deborah’s honor can be made to Chasing...
Vernal “Vern” Peter Hegenbart
Vernal “Vern” Peter Hegenbart, took his next step toward eternity on January 16, 2023, at Morrow Home in Sparta, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish (formerly, St. Leo the Great), in West Salem. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wisconsin Right To Life.
Death Investigation in Township of LaGrange
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found in the Township of La Grange. Shortly after 10:00am law enforcement located the body of a female subject in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia...
