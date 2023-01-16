Read full article on original website
Related
wlu.edu
W&L Law’s Hasbrouck a Top 20 Law Scholar on SSRN
The scholarship of W&L law professor Brandon Hasbrouck was among the most downloaded from the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) in 2022. His work was downloaded nearly 13,500 times during the year, placing him 16th on a list combining scholars from all categories of legal research. Hasbrouck is a prolific...
wlu.edu
W&L Williams School Welcomes Five Additions to its Board of Advisors
The Washington and Lee University Williams School of Commerce, Economics and Politics has welcomed five new members to its Board of Advisors. The Board of Advisors consists of Washington and Lee alumni and parents who serve a six-year term advising Williams School Dean Rob Straughan and faculty on all areas of the school’s curriculum and programs. The board is comprised of industry leaders from across the world, reflecting the school’s four departments: accounting and finance, business, economics, and politics.
wlu.edu
Office of University Development Announces Staffing Changes
Washington and Lee University announced staffing changes within its office of university development effective Jan. 1. Missy Witherow, senior director of annual giving, departs the university after nearly eight years of exemplary leadership. Sydney Cross, director of annual fund leadership gifts, has been promoted to director of annual giving. “I...
wlu.edu
Finding Their Passions on the Podium
“I have discovered a passion for teaching music in a manner that incorporates and respects our diverse world and its cultures. I am excited to see where that passion leads.”. ~ Nat Ledesma ’23. Early on in his time as an undergraduate student participating in Washington and Lee University’s...
wlu.edu
W&L’s Sarp Sahin ’26 Selected to Present at Sports Medicine Conference
Washington and Lee University first-year Johnson Scholar Sarp Sahin ’26 will be attending the 2023 Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine Society (PRiSM) Conference to deliver a podium presentation on his research study titled “Association Between the Degree of Foot-Limb Dominance and Lower Limb Neuromuscular Asymmetry in Adolescent Soccer Players.” Sahin, a biology and computer science major and data science minor, was also awarded the PRiSM Trainee Travel Grant funded by the NIH to cover the cost of attendance.
wlu.edu
Museums at W&L: Winter 2023 Programs and Exhibitions
“Mother Clay: The Pottery of Three Pueblo Women” – New Exhibition on view @ Reeves Museum of Ceramics | Feb. 1-April 29. Presenting new artwork by Jody Naranjo (Santa Clara Pueblo), Judy Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Kathleen Wall (Jemez Pueblo), “Mother Clay: The Pottery of Three Pueblo Women” offers an intimate look at the work of Pueblo potters from New Mexico, presenting Pueblo pottery in the context of place, time and culture. Each featured artist is a renowned potter recognized for their distinctive and high-quality work.
wlu.edu
A Semester in New York
Joseph Aminov is a ‘23L from Queens, New York. He attended Baruch College in New York, NY where he received a B.B.A. in Accountancy. At W&L, he is on the German Law Journal, is co-President of the Jewish Law Student Association, and is President of the Tax Law Society.
wlu.edu
Get to Know the Newest Members of the W&L Community – 1/18/23
Avery Blackmon, Assistant Lacrosse Coach – Athletics. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I am 25 years old and I have a twin sibling, who lives in Durham, North Carolina. I attended Georgetown College in Kentucky and received degrees in psychology and studio art in 2019. I then earned a master’s degree in health and human performance from the University of Cumberlands in 2022. I am originally from Woodstock, Georgia and I played four seasons of college lacrosse at Georgetown. Before coming to W&L, I coached at Hartwick College (2019-2021) and Central Michigan University (2021-2022).
Comments / 0