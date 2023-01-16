Avery Blackmon, Assistant Lacrosse Coach – Athletics. Q. Tell us a little about you and your background. I am 25 years old and I have a twin sibling, who lives in Durham, North Carolina. I attended Georgetown College in Kentucky and received degrees in psychology and studio art in 2019. I then earned a master’s degree in health and human performance from the University of Cumberlands in 2022. I am originally from Woodstock, Georgia and I played four seasons of college lacrosse at Georgetown. Before coming to W&L, I coached at Hartwick College (2019-2021) and Central Michigan University (2021-2022).

