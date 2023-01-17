Read full article on original website
Clarkston Woman Charged with Possession of Meth, Introduction of Contraband Into Jail
LEWISTON - On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street on a vehicle with expired registration. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers then made...
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
Missing: Lewiston Police Attempting to Locate Woman Missing Since January 13
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department is attempting to locate Jayda Rose McKenzie Sleeper, who reportedly did not show up for work on January 13 and has not contacted any family members or friends since that time. According to the LPD, she is rumored to be in Moscow, ID, however that has not been confirmed.
Boil Water Order Lifted for Some Lewiston Residents, City Council Unanimously Votes to Authorize Emergency Spending
As of Thursday afternoon, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has lifted the Boil Water Order for portions of the community. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.
Boil Water Order for Some Lewiston Residents Expected to Remain in Place Over the Weekend
The Boil Water Order for some City of Lewiston residents is expected to remain in place over the weekend, according to an update provided Friday afternoon from the City. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
Reservoir failure prompts City of Lewiston to issue Boil Water Alert Order
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston issued a Boil Water Alert Order Wednesday morning after a rupture occurred to the city’s high reservoir around 4 a.m. The city said the rupture occurred along 16th Avenue, resulting in localized flooding. The Boil Water Alert Order was issued around 7 a.m. for all City of Lewiston water customers, and remains in...
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
Boil Water Order Issued, Streets Closed After Lewiston Reservoir Failure
LEWISTON - Due to a reservoir failure in a portion of the City of Lewiston's water system that officials said was still being assessed on Wednesday morning, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Alert Order for all of its customers. "Through an abundance of...
Registration Now Open for 6th Annual Lewis-Clark State Women's Leadership Conference
LEWISTON - Registration is now open for the 6th annual Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Leadership Conference, which is scheduled to be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Williams Conference Center on campus. The event will run 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Registration for the event is $35 for...
