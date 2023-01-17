The Boil Water Order for some City of Lewiston residents is expected to remain in place over the weekend, according to an update provided Friday afternoon from the City. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO