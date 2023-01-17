ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Boil Water Order Lifted for Some Lewiston Residents, City Council Unanimously Votes to Authorize Emergency Spending

As of Thursday afternoon, the City of Lewiston Public Works Department has lifted the Boil Water Order for portions of the community. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.
LEWISTON, ID
Boil Water Order for Some Lewiston Residents Expected to Remain in Place Over the Weekend

The Boil Water Order for some City of Lewiston residents is expected to remain in place over the weekend, according to an update provided Friday afternoon from the City. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston, ID
