Fall River Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Shooting
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot outside a St. Joseph Street residence in Fall River early Saturday evening. According to Fall River Police, officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. on January 21 to a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Bristol County Probate and Family Court Offers Expanded Online Services
One of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of government is highlighting the need for public institutions to make those operations more digital friendly. The Bristol County Probate and Family Court – which handles all matters of family law cases such as divorces, child support, child...
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
Fall River’s Lizzie Borden Spent Time at New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
New Bedford's notorious Ash Street Jail has been a temporary home to many bad seeds since it opened in 1888. Perhaps the jail's most notable guest, however, was suspected ax murderer Lizzie Borden of Fall River. Many kids along the SouthCoast probably grew up reciting the rhyme, "Lizzie Borden took...
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
Small Grant Program Has Big Impact in Greater New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The United Way of Greater New Bedford is announcing the 2023 Changemaker Grant program. For many years it was known as the Mini-Grant Program, doling out small amounts of money to groups of people in the community for improvement projects around the area. The United Way's Vice President of Marketing...
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Wins National Award for Local Arts Leadership
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has long been an advocate of the arts and culture scene in New Bedford, and this past week he was honored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors for his dedication to the arts and ensuring their promotion. Mitchell was awarded the National Award for Local...
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Nolan Gibbons Memorial Fund Announces Nearly $20,000 in Scholarships
If you are a musician, a singer, a producer or otherwise musically inclined, there is a huge opportunity for you to land your share of nearly $20,000 in scholarships in memory of a SouthCoast boy. Nolan Gibbons was a gifted young artist that our community lost in 2020 to what's...
The Madeira Feast Committee Members and Club Officers Have Been Sworn in for 2023
For the last 107 years, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has held the title of the largest Portuguese Feast in the world. A New Bedford staple that brings in tens of thousands of people annually. As most know, each year new members are elected to the feast committee as...
New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo Wants Your Dying Christmas Trees
New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo wants those dying Christmas trees before you put them out on the curb. If you haven't taken down your tree, or if you have it sitting in your yard or on the roadside hoping the trash guys will pick it up, there's another option you might not have thought about.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio
After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
UPDATED: New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Lack of Heat
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Ashley Elementary School will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the school building does not have heat. That's according to a message posted to Facebook by New Bedford Public Schools officials Tuesday morning. No further details were provided on why the North End...
Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food
How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
Steamship Authority Website Crashes as Thousands Try to Book 2023 Trips
It sounds like residents are trying to beat the winter blues by making plans for the summer. When the Steamship Authority opened its reservations for the summer ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday morning, the website essentially crashed as thousands of users were queued online to book trips to the islands.
