New Bedford, MA

Fall River Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Shooting

FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot outside a St. Joseph Street residence in Fall River early Saturday evening. According to Fall River Police, officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. on January 21 to a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio

After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food

How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
TAUNTON, MA
