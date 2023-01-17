It was Doni Nahmias’ third showing in Paris, but the first with a full-scale international audience for his softened-up California streetwear silhouettes. Already high in the buzz stakes — celebrity fans include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lopez — the self-taught designer ramped up the buzz factor with a performance from rapper Kodak Black, with whom he created a capsule this season and who also walked the show.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO