Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
menifee247.com
Target store fire reportedly set as diversion for theft
A fire inside the Target store in Countryside Marketplace was apparently set as a diversion for theft, police said. Police and firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the store, which had recently opened for business, according to Menifee PD. Store employees and the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, which burned some clothes in the Men’s Department.
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested for DUI and felony Hit and Run after crashing into a Chevron
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI after crashing his SUV into a gas station in the Cajon Pass and fleeing the scene, officials said. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron located...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20
A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Jan. 20, according to the Rialto Police Department. The incident occurred at 3:03 a.m. in the 300 block of West Slover Avenue and involved a grey Nissan Sentra and a semi-truck pulling two trailers. Officers arrived on scene at 3:09...
Police search for two men stealing ATMs around Inland Empire
A two-man crew has been targeting small businesses all across the Inland Empire and stealing ATMs, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Surveillance video shows the men hook up some heavy-duty tie straps to the machine and use a car to pull the ATM out of the business. It has happened to more than seven small businesses in the area since the beginning of December, including a Perris tattoo shop and Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley. "Let's be real," said Lana Mack, general manager. "it wasn't like it had $10,000 or something in it. We're not Vegas."But Mack said she is more concerned about the destruction the heist caused to the business. "My employees come here every single day to support their families," said Anthony Romo, owner of Uppercuts. "I come here to support my daughter."The two suspects have worn masks and gloves and covered their license plate during all the crimes. But the victims hope someone will be able to identify them by their truck -- a white extended cab Ford Ranger with body and paint damage all along the passenger side.If you know anything, call the San Bernardino Police Department or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
menifee247.com
Police investigating multiple reports of vandalism
The Menifee Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vandalism at local businesses in the early morning hours of Friday. None of the locations were occupied. All had front glass broken at the entrance. Information on loss is not being released at this time, said Captain Dave Gutierrez. Police are working to see if the incidents are connected.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man In Custody At Hospital After Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – A Whitewater resident who shot himself is in custody at a hospital after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 Friday. Deputies responded around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic violence assault in...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect in killing Moreno Valley boy during holdup pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
Funeral held for Deputy Darnell Calhoun
A funeral was held Saturday for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun. The service was held at Abundant Living Family Church in Rancho Cucamonga. On Friday, Jan. 13. Deputy Calhoun responded to a domestic violence child custody call in Lake Elsinore.Investigators say when he approached the home on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro allegedly opened fire, striking CalhounWhen backup arrived, the second deputy saw Calhoun in the street and a gun battle ensued between the second deputy and the suspect.The suspect was shot and taken to Inland Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Calhoun...
Suspected gun store robber arrested after standoff with law enforcement
A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
menifee247.com
Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder
Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Early Morning Rancho Mirage Shooting Under Investigation
An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting Friday in Rancho Mirage at Bob Hope near Ramon Road. Deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m. in the 32200 block of Bob Hope, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At the location, deputies found bullet...
Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident
We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis. We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86. The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of The post Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident appeared first on KESQ.
I-10 back open after hours-long police pursuit and standoff
Interstate 10 is back open and a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit and hours-long standoff. The pursuit was the result of a domestic assault call that came in at around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday in Whitewater. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a 37-year-old man from Whitewater, was accused The post I-10 back open after hours-long police pursuit and standoff appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County man accused of robbing mail carriers
A Riverside County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said. Nicholas Green was indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Between March 16 and Nov. […]
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
Comments / 3