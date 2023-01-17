Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates Invests In Aussie Startup Trying To Stop Cows Burping Methane To Tackle Climate Change
Bill Gates joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup as Microsoft Corp's MSFT Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC participated in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty. What Happened: Rumin8, an Australian startup, plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with...
Comments / 0