Spokane, WA

KXLY

Foggy night, small chance of snow in the morning – Matt

Much of the weather in the week ahead will be foggy and cloudy as high pressure takes over the forecast. A weak disturbance will swing over Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Monday morning. Flurries or some very light snow accumulations are a possibility during the morning drive. A change...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Get ready for some Saturday snow – Matt

Snow is on the way back to the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow is expected to start falling in the Cascades in the late morning and spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations will be light in the valleys and lowlands. Isolated areas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Friday Night Sports Extra: Exciting night of hoops in Idaho

Alex and Julian return for another basketball edition of Friday Night Sports Extra. In Idaho, Lewiston traveled up to Coeur d’Alene to face the number one team in the state in Lake City. In the game’s opening minutes, Kolton Mitchell drove to the basket and converted the layup to give the Timberwolves the early lead.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

1 person killed after Deer Park house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although emergency...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY

Friday Night Sports Extra: West Valley plays Shadle Park, Ferris faces Ridgeline

The high school basketball season is getting going, and teams are looking to ball out this season. We start in boy’s basketball with a matchup between West Valley and Shadle Park. Coming out with heat on their feet, West Valley was as equally on fire on the court. Grady Walker scored a game-high 21 points as the Eagles move to 13-1 on the year, remaining undefeated in league play.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police Department investigating possible murder-homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. SPD says they were dispatched to a home near Highway 195 and East Meadow Lane where two elderly people were found dead. Officers arrived to the scene and called SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU). Initial investigation from SPD says the couple dies from a possible murder-homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements

UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
SPOKANE, WA

