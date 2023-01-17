Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
KXLY
Foggy night, small chance of snow in the morning – Matt
Much of the weather in the week ahead will be foggy and cloudy as high pressure takes over the forecast. A weak disturbance will swing over Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Monday morning. Flurries or some very light snow accumulations are a possibility during the morning drive. A change...
KXLY
Get ready for some Saturday snow – Matt
Snow is on the way back to the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow is expected to start falling in the Cascades in the late morning and spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations will be light in the valleys and lowlands. Isolated areas...
inlander.com
Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December
Millions of gallons of water overwhelmed Spokane's sewer system on Dec. 27, 2022, as temperatures reached 44 degrees, with large amounts of rain melting snow that was already on the ground and causing untreated overflow to go into the river. While the city has invested millions to build massive underground...
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra January 20: Part 2
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: Exciting night of hoops in Idaho
Alex and Julian return for another basketball edition of Friday Night Sports Extra. In Idaho, Lewiston traveled up to Coeur d’Alene to face the number one team in the state in Lake City. In the game’s opening minutes, Kolton Mitchell drove to the basket and converted the layup to give the Timberwolves the early lead.
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
KXLY
1 person killed after Deer Park house catches fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person is dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although emergency...
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: West Valley plays Shadle Park, Ferris faces Ridgeline
The high school basketball season is getting going, and teams are looking to ball out this season. We start in boy’s basketball with a matchup between West Valley and Shadle Park. Coming out with heat on their feet, West Valley was as equally on fire on the court. Grady Walker scored a game-high 21 points as the Eagles move to 13-1 on the year, remaining undefeated in league play.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
KXLY
Spokane Police Department investigating possible murder-homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. SPD says they were dispatched to a home near Highway 195 and East Meadow Lane where two elderly people were found dead. Officers arrived to the scene and called SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU). Initial investigation from SPD says the couple dies from a possible murder-homicide.
KXLY
WA males account for 80% of suicides in the state, among other troublingly disproportionate trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — Suicide, incarceration, homelessness, and overdose deaths are just a few of the topics disproportionately led by the male population in Washington state. These figures are coming more into the spotlight courtesy of HB 1270, a proposed piece of legislation re-evaluating the well-being of young boys and men in the state.
Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements
UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
