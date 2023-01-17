The high school basketball season is getting going, and teams are looking to ball out this season. We start in boy’s basketball with a matchup between West Valley and Shadle Park. Coming out with heat on their feet, West Valley was as equally on fire on the court. Grady Walker scored a game-high 21 points as the Eagles move to 13-1 on the year, remaining undefeated in league play.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO