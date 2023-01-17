'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint

ROMA / MEGA

Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post , alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late .

ROMA / MEGA

"I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?"

Todd's son Kyle also left words of motivation, writing, "I love you daddy this isn't over."

RadarOnline.com can confirm today is the date Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley , must turn themselves in after being found guilty of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie, 50, will spend seven years behind bars.

As for their former accountant, Peter Tarantino , he will be spending three years behind bars and will need to report to prison on or by May 1.

Arroyo-OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Prior to turning themselves in, the brood gathered for a luncheon at Taqueria del Sol in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 11.

Todd and Julie were also spotted stocking up their pantry and doing household chores in preparation of their prison stints.

Meanwhile, the reality couple have vowed to appeal their convictions after being sentenced.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," their attorney, Alex Little , previously said in a statement.

"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," added Little.

MEGA

After their lengthy prison sentences were handed out, a massive reality TV shake-up was revealed due to each show's ties to the Chrisley family.

Chrisley Knows Best , Growing Up Chrisley , and Love Limo were all canceled.

RadarOnline.com has learned that USA Network will air a handful of Chrisley Knows Best episodes that were filmed before the trial for a shortened season 10 in 2023.