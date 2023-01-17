ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Sued Over Alleged $200k Debt To Ex-Business Managers, Singer's Lawyer Fires Back

By Ryan Naumann
 5 days ago
UPDATE (1/7) - Jackson's powerhouse lawyer, Ronald Richards , tells RadarOnline.com, "We have been working with a distant former manager who referred a bill to collections that was resolved years ago due some errors that were made with Mr. Jackson’s account. If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out.

He added, "We will vigorously defend the action and bring a cross-complaint against the actual management firm. This will backfire on them if they actually filed a complaint. Many times, when parties have weak claims, they assign them to collection to avoid the legal fee expense."

"This looks like one of those cases as they were talking to me recently and when they couldn’t respond to my inquiries and questions, it looks like they gave up and sent it to collections," Richards said before adding, "Janet Jackson pays all of her vendors and holds them to a high standard of care. She will not pay for managers that do not perform according to the contract or have charged her for fees improperly."

Janet Jackson has been slapped with legal papers after she allegedly failed to pay hundreds of thousands owed to her former business managers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company called Creditors Adjustment Bureau filed suit against Jackson and her various companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEmGm_0kHgePFN00
MEGA

The other defendants include Black Doll Inc, Juggernaut Productions, Rhythm Nation, JDJ Entertainment and Queendom Inc.

The suit said that Jackson owes $238,593.88 to the business management firm Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno. The website for the firm reads, “We work alongside the world’s top artists, athletes and other high achievers across our core competencies: Business Management, Royalty, Tax and Audit.”

The debt was assigned to the Creditors Adjustment Bureau which works as a debt collector. Creditors Adjustment Bureau said the balance was due to be paid on February 24, 2021.

The lawsuit demands Jackson be ordered to pay the entire $238k balance plus 10% interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2uiL_0kHgePFN00
MEGA

The lawsuit comes weeks after Jackson announced her first tour since 2019 that will kick off next spring. The 2023 tour of North America will begin in April and wrap in June.

Jackson was scheduled to perform in 2020 but the tour was canceled due to the pandemic.

Back in 2022, after releasing her Lifetime documentary Janet , the singer caused a stir after asking fans to forgive Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl fiasco — 18 years after it went down.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," Jackson said. "And of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that's got to stop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48twZV_0kHgePFN00

Jackson told fans that she was close with Timberlake and that they will “always be very good friends.”

"We spoke just a few days ago," she said at the time. "He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Fans were not having it with one responding, “Janet really told us to leave Justin Timberlake alone and that she's in a better place and all of Black Twitter respectfully said no.”

Comments / 13

ralph whitaker
4d ago

Lol as of 2023 and up you will see many of those cases, people are lazy, they are desperate, they have wasted all their lives, having fun or failure, now theu will do anything for money, more men will be victims by desperate women, many women will be taken for a ride any one will sue for anything, no one is safe.

Reply
6
ralph whitaker
4d ago

for many who claim them chump change for Janet its a big pay day for those trying to rip her off, she can give that money to people who really needs it, she works hard for her money so should every one else, no one tell others to be useless. poverty is not tasty, when you worked hard to come out poverty no way you will let any one atke you for a ride, I came from the streets of North Philadelphia try to rip me off, I can pay someone $500 to get rid of you instead of paying that type of money, than God I no longer have to get my hands dirty, but I still feed those who can dig the dirt for me, I walked away from the streets but i never left, I will now allow society to violate me and get away with it, the longer I give you is about a year just to let evey one's mind get distracted, by that time those police would have to be genius to prove a case, not evey case can be broken, many are still cold and the criminals are dead now

Reply
5
rondu418
5d ago

when did Janet become Mr. Jackson? 🤔 proof read or stop trying to be comical

Reply
7
