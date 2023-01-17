Read full article on original website
Related
Households in Great Britain to be paid to use less electricity: how does it work?
Households and businesses in Great Britain will be paid to cut back on their electricity use between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, in the first real test of a National Grid scheme. With temperatures dropping sharply, the electricity system operator hopes to reduce strain on the grid by reducing consumption. The initiative, which has only been used as a test up to now, will take place during the early evening peak in Britain’s energy demand. Here, we examine how the scheme works.
Bill Gates Invests In Aussie Startup Trying To Stop Cows Burping Methane To Tackle Climate Change
Bill Gates joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup as Microsoft Corp's MSFT Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC participated in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty. What Happened: Rumin8, an Australian startup, plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with...
Comments / 0