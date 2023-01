A recording of the meeting about the Village of Egg Harbor’s Highway 42 project, as well as the village’s presentations and the project plans, can be found at villageofeggharbor.org. The village is taking comments on those plans until 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by email at [email protected] or at the village office, 7860 Hwy 42.

