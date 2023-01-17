Read full article on original website
County board: Bond abatement for new jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Ogle County Board unanimously approved an ordinance abating taxes to pay for the recently-constructed new Ogle County Jail. The ordinance abated taxes levied for the year 2022 to pay debt service on $9,705,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2018; $4,760,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2019 and $6,523,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2020.
