Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS names honor roll students for fall 2022
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School recently named its honor roll students for the fall 2022 semester. The honor roll is compiled and published at the end of each semester. The honor roll is based on the student's weighted GPA. A weighted GPA of 3.0 earns a spot on the honor roll.
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH Auxiliary scholarships available for 2023
ROCHELLE — Scholarships are available through the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary to area students who are planning to pursue careers in the healthcare field. Five scholarships are available in 2023, which include the Ward A. and Mabel T. Miller Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships are available to those students who...
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: Rochelle teams compete at Interstate 8 Conference Championship
SYCAMORE — Sycamore High School hosted the 2022-23 Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Championship meets on Wednesday. The Rochelle Township High School varsity and JV cheerleading teams each competed in the event, with the varsity team finished fourth out of eight schools in the Interstate 8 Conference while the JV team participated in an exhibition format.
Rochelle News-Leader
Updates presented to RTHS board at Monday meeting
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School Assistant Principal David Perrin and Dean of Students Brett Zick presented an update on academic performance and disciplinary trends to members of the District 212 Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. Perrin said that 14 students graduated from RTHS...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs break school record with win over Freeport
FREEPORT — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team broke the school record for most dual victories in a single season, defeating Freeport 60-19 in nonconference action on Tuesday to eclipse the record of 22 victories set during the 1984-85 and 2015-16 seasons. The Hubs (23-1, 5-0 Interstate 8) will host another nonconference dual match with Harvard on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Luxton scores 31 as Hubs fall at Kaneland
MAPLE PARK — Junior Eli Luxton’s 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting and seven rebounds weren’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Tuesday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup against Kaneland. Four Knights finished in double figures as Kaneland outpaced Rochelle 86-64. Parker Violett and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs defeat DeKalb on the road
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team defeated DeKalb 2,584-2,445 on the road Tuesday evening. Freshman Kylie McCullough led the Lady Hubs (8-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 495 series, while sophomore Cassidy Vincent recorded a 481 series and junior Anahi Alanis followed with a 445 series. Juniors Faith Adams and Makenzie Liezert totaled respective series scores of 413 and 412.
Rochelle News-Leader
Railfan Park gift shop improvements slated for spring completion
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle’s improvements to the Railfan Park gift shop are slated to begin in coming weeks with completion planned for the spring. At its Jan. 9 meeting, the city council unanimously approved an ordinance accepting and approving a proposal from Bruns Construction for the work.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elgin, IL
Elgin in Kane County, Illinois, is a historical city in the northwest suburbs of Chicago filled with charm, culture, and plenty of activities to keep you entertained. Whether you're visiting for the day or longer, plenty of attractions will keep you busy. But what most people appreciate about Elgin is...
napervillelocal.com
District 203 To Hike Pay For Retired Teachers Amid Shortage
NAPERVILLE, IL — Retired teachers will get a pay hike to their daily substitute teaching rates amid an ongoing teacher shortage for Naperville Community School District. The district plans to put surge pay into effect to facilitate this and to incentivize daily substitute teachers when most needed. Continue Reading...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
rockrivercurrent.com
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
959theriver.com
Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.
Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Comments / 0