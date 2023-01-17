Barron Collier’s David Watts is voted SBLive’s Florida High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Barron Collier’s, the winner of SBLive Florida's High School Boys Basketball Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Watts, the head coach for Barron Collier, earned 54.17% of the 38,424 votes in a state-wide poll. One of the hottest teams in Southwest Florida has been the Barron Collier Cougars. Watts has led this team to an impressive 12-4 record and the team is coming off a dominant 67-29 over Miami-Westminster. The Cougars are rolling this season and Watts has done a nice job.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Jan. 2-Jan. 7:

Jason Vetter, Mitchell: The Mustangs have come back from the winter break and are winners of two straight in the new year of 2023. Vetter has guided Mitchell to victories over Fivay and rival River Ridge to bring the team to a record of 9-6 on the season.

Shafer Martin, South Walton: One of the top teams in the Panhandle right now is the South Walton Seahawks under the watch of Martin. South Walton is winners of three straight, including two wins last week over Niceville and North Bay Haven Academy.

Rob Gordon, Olympia: Coming off a strong run in the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament, Gordon had the Titans humming through the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic. Gordon navigated the team to a 4-0 record, including defeating Bartlett (TN) 58-53.

Jerry Buckley, Bishop Kenny: Want to talk about a sizzling team right now in Jacksonville? It’s Jerry Buckley’s Crusaders. His team has won five games in a row, including going 3-0 last week with victories over Yulee, Westside and St. Joseph Academy.

