Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area. Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items. · […]
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
ABC6.com
Two Rhode Islanders arrested with over 1,000 grams of drugs, illegal weapons
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Rhode Island men were arrested Thursday after being caught with over 1,000 grams of drugs and weapons in a home during a drug bust by Rhode Island State Police, DEA, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. Odell Lora, 31, of East...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
ABC6.com
Teenager struck by car in Providence, driver flees the scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was struck by a car while riding his bike and the driver fled the scene in Providence. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down about a hit and run on the corner of Broad and Public Streets. The car, described as...
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
ABC6.com
Suspect arrested in Fall River shooting from Saturday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a 29-year-old man for a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Armando Rivera Angulo was arrested for the shooting on Saint Joseph Street that sent one 60-year-old man to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is now in stable condition.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Mass. drug trafficking organization sentenced to prison after 1.7 kilos of cocaine, 27lbs of marijuana, $200k in cash, 200 rounds of ammo, 11 firearms seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Matthew Drayton of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2022, Drayton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
universalhub.com
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park
Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
ABC6.com
One person hospitalized after Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of St. Joseph St. in Fall River. Police did not release much information so far, but did confirm to ABC6 News they were called to...
Police: Trio stole cell phones, watches from 3 stores
Police arrested three men accused of stealing cell phones from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln and Central Falls Monday evening.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
ABC6.com
Providence woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy at a bank in which she was previously employed. Savonnah Briggs, 28, admitted that she stole customer’s information and gave it to the leader of a fraud conspiracy while employed at Citizens Bank.
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Rain & Snow in the Valley, Mainly Snow in the Hills
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today has mainly been a dry day, but now we are tracking a strong coastal system that will bring periods of snow and rain to western mass tonight into tomorrow. It is a First Alert Weather Day tonight and Monday. Wet weather looks to begin anytime between 6 and 8pm tonight, mainly as snow. Then very quickly in the lower valley, it will change to rain, and remain so for the majority of the night as temperatures hover above freezing most of the night. In the hill town and higher terrain, they look to be mainly snow the entire time, including Franklin and Berkshire Counties. Hampshire county will also be mainly snow but at times some rain could mix in. And in Hampden County, the majority of the time it will be rain until you get to the hill towns, like Russell, Blandford, Huntington, etc. Rain and snow showers will fall tonight at varying rates of intensity, and it will be breezy tonight with winds out of the NW at about 10-20mph.
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
