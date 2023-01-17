SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today has mainly been a dry day, but now we are tracking a strong coastal system that will bring periods of snow and rain to western mass tonight into tomorrow. It is a First Alert Weather Day tonight and Monday. Wet weather looks to begin anytime between 6 and 8pm tonight, mainly as snow. Then very quickly in the lower valley, it will change to rain, and remain so for the majority of the night as temperatures hover above freezing most of the night. In the hill town and higher terrain, they look to be mainly snow the entire time, including Franklin and Berkshire Counties. Hampshire county will also be mainly snow but at times some rain could mix in. And in Hampden County, the majority of the time it will be rain until you get to the hill towns, like Russell, Blandford, Huntington, etc. Rain and snow showers will fall tonight at varying rates of intensity, and it will be breezy tonight with winds out of the NW at about 10-20mph.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO