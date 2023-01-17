Chevrolet Unveils Electrified Version of the Corvette

The Chevrolet brand of Detroit’s General Motors Co. today unveiled the first electrified version of its iconic Corvette sportscar on the 70 th anniversary of its 1953 debut at Motorama in New York City.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray was revealed at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, performing advanced maneuvers on the ice to showcase the vehicle’s electric all-wheel-drive (eAWD) capabilities.

“In 1953, the enthusiastic reaction to the Chevrolet Corvette concept kicked off seven decades of passion, performance, and American ingenuity,” says Mark Reuss, president of GM. “E-Ray, as the first electrified, all-wheel-drive Corvette, takes it a step further and expands the promise of what Corvette can deliver.”

The 2024 E-Ray, which goes on sale this year and will be produced at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky, will be equipped with a 6.2L LT2 small-block V-8 in addition to an electric motor.

The 1LZ coupe will carry an MSRP of $104,295 and the 1LZ convertible will sticker at $111,295.

Developed to be the Corvette owners can arrive in anywhere, no matter the season, the new E-Ray — available in removeable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models — uses electrification to enhance the driving experience with straight-line performance, all-weather confidence and grand touring capabilities that can only be achieved with eAWD.

E-Ray also is the only sports car pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD, according to GM.

“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” says Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette.”

Chevrolet says the E-Ray is the quickest production Corvette in history, clocking a 2.5-second 0-60 mph time and hitting the quarter-mile mark in 10.5 seconds.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” says Tadge Juechter, Corvette’s executive chief engineer. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.”

A near immediate feeling of thrust from low-end torque is core to the Corvette driving experience. Power comes from the 6.2L LT2 small-block V-8, putting 495 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque to the rear axle. It is complemented by an electric motor that channels an additional 160 horsepower and 125 lb.-ft. of torque through the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack, which is located between the seats. In total, E-Ray produces a combined 655 horsepower from both the electric motor and the V-8.

E-Ray’s intelligent eAWD system is designed to constantly learn the road surface, seamlessly adapting to meet traction conditions and driver needs. During spirited driving and in low traction environments, E-Ray’s eAWD system applies additional power to the front wheels, helping to enhance vehicle stability, Chevrolet says.

There is no need for plug-in charging for the E-Ray’s battery system. The battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving.

Additional features and technologies of the all-new E-Ray include:

Stealth Mode, an electric drive mode for the street, up to 45 mph.

New lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery that supports the LT2 V-8 engine’s stop/start functionality.

Standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance.

Standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three distinct suspension settings.

Staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires are available with an optional performance package.

Low, wide stance with crafted body styling that is 3.6 inches wider overall than Stingray.

Visceral sound experience that embodies the car’s dominating presence. The electric front motor works in harmony with the LT2 engine to create an “invigorating” sound.

Enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies (shared with all 2024 Corvette models), including Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray’s electrified propulsion system provides exhilarating acceleration to power out of corners and effortlessly complete passing maneuvers. It also can provide limited all-electric propulsion at the driver’s discretion upon startup.

E-Ray’s standard Active Fuel Management system uses the electric motor to extend 4-cylinder operation in various driving scenarios.

The amount of electric assist is tailored within each of the Corvette E-Ray’s six driver-selectable modes: Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, and Z-Mode. Drivers also can select the Charge+ feature, which maximizes the battery’s state of charge.

E-Ray Performance App on the infotainment system provides the driver with technical insights into how the propulsion system is operating. There are three primary display layouts:

Gauges (displays dynamic power output from electric motor and V-8 engine)

Dyno (provides graph of power/torque across selectable time intervals)

Data (showcases electrical system performance and efficiency)

The Corvette E-Ray’s electric motor over the front axle is compact, preserving space in the front storage compartment.

The vehicle’s two driver-initiated electric modes enable the car to travel under electric propulsion in certain conditions. The electric motor also optimizes track performance.

Stealth Mode enables all-electric driving, when selected at start-up, for a period of time before the engine turns on for normal driving. It is designed for quietly exiting a neighborhood, with a maximum speed of 45 mph. The engine automatically engages if the vehicle’s speed exceeds the limit, additional torque is requested by the driver, or the E-Ray’s battery pack is depleted.

When it comes to leveraging the electrified propulsion system for enhanced track performance, E-Ray’s eAWD control system applies torque to the front axle as needed. The Charge+ feature can be used to maximize battery state of charge for extended lapping.

The custom-designed Performance Traction Management (PTM) modes are optimized in concert with the eAWD propulsion system.

E-Ray’s appearance builds on Corvette’s traditional athletic styling and performance-driven design.

At a glance, the E-Ray shares its purposeful, wide-body proportions with the Z06, accommodating wide wheels that help manage the car’s greater torque delivery. The lightweight alloy wheels have a twisted five-spoke star design that is exclusive to E-Ray.

“There’s never been a Corvette like E-Ray and its sophisticated design reflects that,” says Phil Zak, executive design director for Global Chevrolet. “It starts with the body color trim, which draws your full attention to the exotic proportions of the E-Ray. The interiors allow customers to reflect their individual personalities with their choice of color executions that provide a refined or dynamic sport look and feel.”

E-Ray design highlights include:

Four aluminum wheel finishes.

Fourteen exterior color choices — including new for 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti.

An E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue.

Standard carbon flash badging.

Available black exhaust tips and bright badging.

Available carbon fiber ground effects.

Optional carbon fiber wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fiber finish or visible carbon fiber with a red stripe.

The E-Ray also introduces the all-new Artemis Dipped interior, which features complementary deep green tones on nearly every interior surface and only will be available on 2024 Corvettes. There are multiple options for customers to select when it comes to personalizing their E-Ray’s interior including two carbon fiber trim packages, three seat choices, seven interior colors, and more.

Additionally, there are new Charge+ and Stop/Start buttons on the console and updates to the infotainment system and instrument cluster aimed at providing a more integrated appearance.

