Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Yale Daily News
Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen receives $1.4 million in federal funding
New Haven’s downtown drop-in resource center for homeless residents will undergo major renovations, thanks to $1.4 million in new federal community project funding orchestrated by Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen, or DESK, announced the funding during a press conference at its State Street center on Wednesday...
Abdussabur: BOE Should Show Up
The city’s Board of Education should ditch the remote and resume meeting in person to tackle the school system’s challenges, in the view of Democratic mayoral candidate Shafiq Abdussabur. Abdussabur made the suggestion Tuesday during an interview on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program.
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders working to stop violence in New Haven
In Hamden the community is having a conversation about crime with local, state and federal leaders. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi has a look at the wet conditions in northern Litchfield County.
Girl donates lanternfly collection to Yale after alleged racial profiling by N.J. neighbor
The Yale Peabody Museum Entomology Division now has spotted lanternfly specimens for scientists to use for research thanks to Bobbi Wilson, the 9-year-old girl from New Jersey whose neighbor called the police on her last October while she was doing her part to rid the state of the invasive species.
Yale Daily News
Laurie Santos steps down as Silliman Head of College
Laurie Santos, the celebrity professor who made national headlines for her “Psychology and the Good Life” course, announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her role as Silliman Head of College. Citing an effort to practice the wellness habits that she espouses in her course, Santos...
New Haven officer recognized after helping person in distress
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Department officer is being recognized after helping a resident in distress. The New Haven Police Department posted on social media that while on patrol on January 13, two officers were alerted to a man in distress who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge. […]
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best hospitals for maternity care in a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The hospitals are Bridgeport Hospital, William W. Backus Hospital, in Norwich, and Yale New Haven Hospital. The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication...
New Haven church honoring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven is honoring the life and dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. by continuing to spread his message of peace and equality. Reverend Eldren Morrison traveled from Dr. King’s birthplace in Atlanta, Georgia to New Haven on Monday while preaching Dr. King’s words […]
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Yale Daily News
Yale announces “momentous” changes to leave of absence policies amid ongoing mental health lawsuit
Over a month ago, mental health advocates and current students filed a lawsuit — which has since moved to settlement discussions — alleging that Yale’s policies discriminate against students facing mental health issues, especially those who take time off. In the midst of conferences between the University...
Nyberg – Hamden man creates pepper sauce company
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kwami Asari has turned a childhood favorite into a thriving business. Asari, who lives in Hamden and is the CEO of Oh Shito!, adored pepper sauce growing up. “It is the table sauce in Ghana,” Asari, who immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 10, said. “So, it’s comparable to […]
cityofwesthaven.com
The Side Plate dishes up healthy eats at new city restaurant
PHOTO — Holding a pair of oversize scissors, Ryan Trevethan, the owner of The Side Plate in West Haven, and Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cut the ribbon to celebrate the fast-casual restaurant’s grand opening at 1 Atwood Place in downtown Allingtown on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Trevethan’s wife, Nicole; sons Zachary, 17, and Tate, 12; Trevethan’s aunt, Marylin Powers; son Shane, 14; kitchen manager Carlos Mota; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; and City Council members Robbin Watt Hamilton, D-5, Colleen O’Connor, R-at large, and Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Connecticut
Crash Champions announced that they have acquired Gengras Collision Center in East Hartford, Conn., marking their second location in the state following the acquisition of Andrade Motor Car on Dec. 9. Crash Champions now operates collision repair centers in 36 states and Washington, D.C. “This is another proud step in...
Date set for special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
