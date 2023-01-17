ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Manheim Township is Seeking Applicants For Comprehensive Plan Committee

The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners have announced that Manheim Township is seeking applicants for a Comprehensive Plan Committee being formed this year. A Comprehensive Plan provides elected officials with a powerful strategic process in which to guide the future growth and development for the community. “This is an opportunity...
