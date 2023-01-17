ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week. The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 501. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bluewater Road in Aynor. Officials added the accident involved an HCFR ambulance. The four...
AYNOR, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy