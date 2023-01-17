Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenHemingway, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area. Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.
WMBF
Hurry and get your tickets for the Junior League of the Grand Strand Gala
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Junior League of the Grand Strand for our Gala on Saturday, January 28, 20236-10 pm 21 Main at North Beach Plantation, NMB. This event is open to Junior League Members and guests. Community members 21 years or older welcome!. Ticket includes gourmet meal,...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
WMBF
Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock. HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701...
WMBF
‘Our students have a strong voice here’: Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, two Florence 1 schools are in the spotlight. Both are finalists for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Award, as it recognizes schools that offer innovative and effective educational programs. WMBF News visited those schools to learn what sets them apart. “We...
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
WMBF
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.
WMBF
Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
WMBF
Glasco sets school record, Chants post strong showing on Friday at 2023 Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sophomore Alexis Glasco set a new Coastal Carolina University school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, while teammate Lauralyn Clifford picked up a first-place finish in the women’s weight throw open event to highlight day one for the Chanticleers on day one of the 2023 Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week. The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.
WMBF
MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim was dragged by a moped when a thief tried to steal a purse in Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, which is close to the Walmart off Seaboard Street.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets passenger record for second year in a row
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was another busy year for the Myrtle Beach International Airport. New numbers from the airport show that in 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled in and out of the airport, which is a 7.7 increase from 2021. Myrtle Beach resident James Demetrio said...
WMBF
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WMBF
Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
WMBF
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County. A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.
WMBF
4 hurt in crash involving ambulance in Aynor area
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were hurt after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 501. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bluewater Road in Aynor. Officials added the accident involved an HCFR ambulance. The four...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
WMBF
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home for the second time in a month. Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Lot Drive, where people inside the home said they were woken up by sounds of gunfire.
Comments / 0