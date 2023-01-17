ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

It’s time for another weekend in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friday (1/20/2023):. Experience the legendary power and presence of music’s greatest icon, Elvis Presley!. Three of the world’s finest Elvis performers bring to life the music and charisma of Elvis Presley, from the electrifying early years of the 1950s, to the stunning sex-symbol era of the 1960s, to the powerful Las Vegas years of the 1970s.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Get ready to laugh with The Legend of Georgia McBride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is a Big-Hearted, Music-Filled Comedy. Casey is an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit. But just like that he loses his gig, rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way. So when Elvis leaves...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week. The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal women fall 81-74 on the road to App State

BOONE, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-74 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon in Boone, N.C. With the loss, the Chants dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt Conference action, while App State improved to 8-11 on the season and 4-4 in league play with the win.
BOONE, NC
WMBF

Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team and head coach Steve Loeswick are excited to announce the 2023 spring schedule. This year’s challenging slate includes tournaments on the road at Florida State, North Florida, Georgia State, College of Charleston, Stetson, and South Carolina, as well as the Coastal Carolina Invitational in Conway, S.C., on April 7-8. The Sandy Chants will open up the season at the Seminole Beach Bash hosted by Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 25-26. The two-day event will include the host FSU (Feb. 25), Florida International (Feb. 25), Cal Poly (Feb. 26), and Washington (Feb. 26).
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A garage and several vehicles caught fire early Saturday, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Seagull Landing Place at around 6:10 a.m. A nearby camper was also on fire while a boat and two nearby homes...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Uduje scores 33 points to lead CCU past South Alabama

CONWAY, S.C. – Josh Uduje scored a career-high 33 points, including four free throws in the final 22 seconds of overtime, to lead Coastal Carolina to a hard-fought 85-81 overtime win over South Alabama in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Uduje, who had...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Coastal Carolina University president Ronald Ingle has died, according to an announcement from the school. “It is with deep sadness that Coastal Carolina University announces the death of President Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2023,” CCU said in a statement.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

